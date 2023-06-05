Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain in central and western Iowa today with a small chance of severe storms. Activity will spread to the eastern part of the state on Wednesda…
More showers and storms in the area Thursday than yesterday. Find out when rain is most likely and how many days this enhanced thunderstorm ac…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings …