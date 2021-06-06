Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.