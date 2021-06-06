 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive floods overtaking streets in France

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News