Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.