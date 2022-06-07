Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.