Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East.