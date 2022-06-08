Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
