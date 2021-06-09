 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

