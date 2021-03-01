 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

