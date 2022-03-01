 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

