Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
