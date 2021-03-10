 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Muscatine, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 25 mph. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

