Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.