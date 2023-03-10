It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
