Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine t…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. …
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscat…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
This evening in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a…
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. R…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW …
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We…