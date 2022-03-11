Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 5 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.