Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
