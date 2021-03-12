 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

