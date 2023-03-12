Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
