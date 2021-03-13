 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

