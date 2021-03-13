Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a…
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs wi…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. …
This evening in Muscatine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s to…
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. R…