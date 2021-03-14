 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

