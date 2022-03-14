Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
