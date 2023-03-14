Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
