 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 4:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. suffers coldest February in over 30 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News