Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.