Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
