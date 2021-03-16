Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.