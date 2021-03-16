Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. …
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs wi…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. You may want to sta…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomorrow. It look…