Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 de…
Snow is expected for everyone in Iowa today, but with rain mixing in for some, snow totals will vary considerably across the state. Find out w…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Monday's winds …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…