Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
