It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.