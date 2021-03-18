 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Muscatine, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

