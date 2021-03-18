The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Muscatine, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. …
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs wi…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. You may want to sta…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatur…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomorrow. It look…