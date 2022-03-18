 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

