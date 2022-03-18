Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
Temps will reach the low 70s across a large portion of Iowa and western Illinois today, but a cold front will cool us back down in the days ahead. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Temperatures will not be as pleasant as Wednesday, but it will still be too warm for anything but rain today. That changes on Friday. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our updated forecast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head …
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cl…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 23-degree low is fo…
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
For the drive home in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected f…
Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'l…