Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

