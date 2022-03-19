Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not a good way to end the work week for the eastern half of the state. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
Temps will reach the low 70s across a large portion of Iowa and western Illinois today, but a cold front will cool us back down in the days ahead. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Temperatures will not be as pleasant as Wednesday, but it will still be too warm for anything but rain today. That changes on Friday. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our updated forecast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head …
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cl…
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
For the drive home in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected f…
Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly c…