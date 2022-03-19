Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.