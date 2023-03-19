Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.