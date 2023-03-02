The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecast…
Not much going on in Iowa Tuesday or Tuesday night. That changes for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Thunderstorms, freezing rain, sleet, and s…
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Par…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Today's conditions …
Dry during the day Tuesday, but a rain chance returns tonight as a warm front lifts over us. See how long the showers will stick around and wh…