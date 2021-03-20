 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Forest fire threatening homes caught on camera in New Jersey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News