Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
