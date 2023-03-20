Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear ski…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 15-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect cle…