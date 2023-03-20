Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.