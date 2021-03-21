Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.