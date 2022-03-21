 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

