Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.