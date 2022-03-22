Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 22, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

