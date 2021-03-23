 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

