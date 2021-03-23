Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The area…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in …
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 m…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfa…