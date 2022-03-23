Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not a good way to end the work week for the eastern half of the state. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
While eastern Iowa will see dry weather & slightly warmer temps today, temps will already be falling in the western part of the state & rain will be moving in. Track the changes in our updated video.
Temperatures will not be as pleasant as Wednesday, but it will still be too warm for anything but rain today. That changes on Friday. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our updated forecast.
Both thunderstorms and snow are expected across Iowa today! The rain and snow will be slow to exit the state as well. Here's all the weather info you need for today through Thursday.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head …
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers a…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks t…
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect clear sk…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees toda…
This evening in Muscatine: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a…