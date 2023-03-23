Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
