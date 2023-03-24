Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.