Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in …
This evening in Muscatine: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 m…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatur…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy…