Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Muscatine, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.