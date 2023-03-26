Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.