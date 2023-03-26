Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degree…
As a cold front moves away from us, the chance of rain will be decreasing as we go through the day. Once we dry out, the showers won't stay aw…
Mainly showers during the day and into the evening, but storms look likely with a cold front late Wednesday night. A couple could be severe. F…
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 …