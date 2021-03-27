 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

